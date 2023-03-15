Nike offers new markdowns for spring up to 40% off: Air Max, Pegasus, Dri-FIT, more

Update your workout wear with Nike’s new markdowns for spring with up to 40% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Spring is a fantastic time to update your activewear and in this sale you can find deals on running shoes, hiking styles, accessories, apparel, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale are the men’s React Infinity 3 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $96 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are highly breathable, flexible, slightly curved to help push you forward, as well as added cushioning around the heel and ankle for support. This style is available in fourteen color options and was designed for long or short runs, training sessions, and beyond. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out The North Face newest markdowns that are currently marked down up to 40% off including best-selling jackets, pullovers, and more.

