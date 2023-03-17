Add some ambiance to your patio with this 100-foot Edison bulb LED light string for $40 ($30 off)

Amico-usa (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100-foot Outdoor Edison Bulb LED Light Strip for $39.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at $30 below the normal $70 going rate, today’s deal comes in to mark a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to give your back yard oasis a visual overhaul, these lights are the perfect addition to your patio for spring get togethers with friends or family. With a total of 30 E12 Edison-style LED light bulbs on the strip, and an extra two in the package should any go out, this strip spans 100 feet of your yard. Thanks to how low-power LEDs are, you can even link up to 28 strands together for larger yards. Plus, today’s deal is dimmer-compatible should you have a dimming plug already (or choose to pick one up.) Keep reading for more.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since they’re all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

Now, while you’re outside with friends and family, be sure to have the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 with you. We just went hands-on with the iconic speaker and found that “summer’s best speaker just got greener.” It’s fully water-resistant and ready to handle anything you throw at it, from rain and snow to pool splashes and sunshine.

Amico Outdoor Edison Bulb LED Light Strip features:

UL certification strand is thick and the insulation material can protect the strand from any extreme weather. LED bulbs are shatterproof, because they have dual thick plastic outer casing that protects the filament, more durable than normal LED bulbs and incandescent bulbs. 5FT distance from the plug to the first bulb, which is a more reasonable and humanization design, help you save $16 on extension cord. The distance between bulbs is 3.1FT. You can link up to 28 strands, customize your porch, pool, garden and cafe. Equipped with 30pcs E12 sockets, 32pcs(2 spare) LED bulbs, extra zip ties, hooks and fuses. It is easier for you to set up your backyard within a few minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!