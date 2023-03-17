Samsung’s 9.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with AirPlay 2 returns to low of $730 (Save $568)

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $729.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,298, this 44% discount, or solid $568 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked before. Compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the HW-Q910B will bring a true surround sound setup to your home theater. The surround speakers and subwoofer connect wirelessly and can even tune themselves for the specific room they’re in. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in that will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless experience. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for some other soundbar options before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the refurbished Sonos Arc SL marked down to $679, the first discount we’ve seen in some time. Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-ch. Soundbar System features:

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Now, thanks to Samsung, enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience that doesn’t require optical cables; Immerse yourself in sound and hear sound from above and behind for a rich and unparalleled entertainment experience

TRUE 9.1.2 ch SOUND: Don’t just watch TV – fully immerse yourself in it with astonishing next level true surround sound that floods your ears; 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of every game, concert and action sequence

AIRPLAY 2 & ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask Alexa to play something by saying the title or a few lines of the song’s lyrics; You can also pair the Soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!