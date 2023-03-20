adidas Mid-Season Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $6

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
50% off from $6

The adidas Mid-Season Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for the whole family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on apparel, running shoes, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Take your workout to a new level with the men’s Duramo 10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This style is available in 11 color options and this style was designed to go the distance. They’re great for road or treadmill runs and have supportive cushioning to help promote comfort. Plus, it has a mesh upper design to keep you cool and with over 1,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Turtle Beach’s wireless Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Amp...
Furbo’s latest smart rotatable dog cam with treat...
Add two 550-lumen solar-powered LED floodlights to your...
Razer’s Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard comes with li...
LG’s fabric XL tear drop Bluetooth speaker with m...
Lenovo’s RTX 3060 gaming desktop is ready to upgr...
9to5Toys Daily: March 20, 2022 – Save on iPhone 14 ca...
Backcountry takes up to 70% off Patagonia, The North Fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments