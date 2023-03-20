adidas Mid-Season Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $6

The adidas Mid-Season Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for the whole family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on apparel, running shoes, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Take your workout to a new level with the men’s Duramo 10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This style is available in 11 color options and this style was designed to go the distance. They’re great for road or treadmill runs and have supportive cushioning to help promote comfort. Plus, it has a mesh upper design to keep you cool and with over 1,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

