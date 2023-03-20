Gold Box APC battery backup/surge protector deals from $30 (Up to 34% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 34% off APC UPC battery backups and surge protectors to safeguard your precious electronics. One standout here is the APC BX1500M UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector for $144.99 shipped. Regularly $250 directly from APC, it has been selling in the $200 range at Amazon over the last several months. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over year and the best we can find. This 1500VA/900W battery backup unit delivers 10 outlets (five with battery backup and surge protection and five just with surge protection) ready to guard against electrical surges and to keep gear running just long to safely power down in case of an emergency. Other features include 1 GB network dataline protection, a 6-foot power cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug, and free power management software to monitor your unit. Head below for more details and additional APC deals.

Today’s APC Gold Box sale also features more modest units starting from $30 Prime shipped. With everything waiting for you on this landing page for convenience, folks who just don’t run the kind of gear that requires the larger battery backup unit above will want to take a closer look at the smaller unit and the surge protector power bar on sale today instead.

If all of this battery backup business sounds like overkill for your needs, these Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protectors have served me well for years and come in at a fraction of the price in some cases.

And if it’s the portable power units you’re after, be sure to dive into our recent launch courage for the refreshed Belkin Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank that’s now available in two new spring styles. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here.

APC UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector features:

APC UPS 1500VA / 900W battery backup power supply

10 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 5 surge protector with battery backup; 5 outlets with Surge Protection Only

1 GB network dataline protection, 6′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), and free Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native “Energy Saver” Settings)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR): instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations without discharging the battery, and is Active PFC compatible

Replaceable Battery and Energy-Star Certified: The battery can be replaced with APC replacement battery model APCRBC124 (sold separately).

