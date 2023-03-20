FlexiSpot’s desktop HEPA air purifier diffuses essential oils in your office at $40 low (50% off)

FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for $39.99 shipped when you use the code 50TNTIYR at checkout. Originally $200 up until September when it fell to $100, back in December this air purifier hit $80 where it’s stayed since then. Today’s deal comes in at 50% off the going rate for the past few months to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your office needs some extra air purification, fragrance, and a monitor riser, then this one of the only options on the market that does all three. The HEPA air purifier can clean up to 129-square feet which is great for the average 10×10 or 10×12 office. On top of that, you’ll find that it supports using your own essential oils to diffuse through the air and keep your room smelling nice and fresh. There’s also a 1.5A USB-C and 1A USB-A port on the side to power your phone or other devices at your desk. Keep reading for more.
Are you on a tighter budget? Consider setting this HEPA air purifier for $28.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While this doesn’t solve the problem of raising a monitor or diffusing essential oils into your room, it does come in at over $12 less than today’s lead deal and overall takes up a smaller amount of room, so that’s worth keeping in mind.
Further upgrade your desk setup with Apple’s latest black Magic Trackpad that’s on sale for a low of $120. Plus, the Touch ID Keyboard is discounted to $173 right now as well. That makes now a great time to pick up some dark-themed Apple accessories to upgrade your office setup.
FlexiSpot Desktop HEPA Air Purifier features:
- Global Pioneer Design. This air purifier is designed for computer users. Its platform design allows elevating your workstation and avoiding poor working posture.
- Private Personal Air-purified Space. The unique single fan, double outlet air duct design creates 129 sq. ft air microcirculation in your personal space.
- Protect Your Neck. This air purifier is elevated at 6.1 inches, ensuring that your computer screen is up to your eye level.
- USB port and Type-C port. The two built-in charging ports allow you to charge your phone and humidifier at any time.
- Low Energy Consumption. Its 9.5W power consumption allows saving on electric cost by as much as 25%, compared to a standard air purifier at 25W-45W.
