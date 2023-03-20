FlexiSpot’s desktop HEPA air purifier diffuses essential oils in your office at $40 low (50% off)

FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for $39.99 shipped when you use the code 50TNTIYR at checkout. Originally $200 up until September when it fell to $100, back in December this air purifier hit $80 where it’s stayed since then. Today’s deal comes in at 50% off the going rate for the past few months to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your office needs some extra air purification, fragrance, and a monitor riser, then this one of the only options on the market that does all three. The HEPA air purifier can clean up to 129-square feet which is great for the average 10×10 or 10×12 office. On top of that, you’ll find that it supports using your own essential oils to diffuse through the air and keep your room smelling nice and fresh. There’s also a 1.5A USB-C and 1A USB-A port on the side to power your phone or other devices at your desk. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Consider setting this HEPA air purifier for $28.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While this doesn’t solve the problem of raising a monitor or diffusing essential oils into your room, it does come in at over $12 less than today’s lead deal and overall takes up a smaller amount of room, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

Further upgrade your desk setup with Apple’s latest black Magic Trackpad that’s on sale for a low of $120. Plus, the Touch ID Keyboard is discounted to $173 right now as well. That makes now a great time to pick up some dark-themed Apple accessories to upgrade your office setup.

FlexiSpot Desktop HEPA Air Purifier features:

Global Pioneer Design. This air purifier is designed for computer users. Its platform design allows elevating your workstation and avoiding poor working posture.

Private Personal Air-purified Space. The unique single fan, double outlet air duct design creates 129 sq. ft air microcirculation in your personal space.

Protect Your Neck. This air purifier is elevated at 6.1 inches, ensuring that your computer screen is up to your eye level.

USB port and Type-C port. The two built-in charging ports allow you to charge your phone and humidifier at any time.

Low Energy Consumption. Its 9.5W power consumption allows saving on electric cost by as much as 25%, compared to a standard air purifier at 25W-45W.

