Rare deals on AeroGarden grow lamps keep all of your plants happy from $28 (Reg. up to $120)

As part of its Anniversary Sale event, AeroGarden is now offering up to 45% off a range of indoor gardens, accessories, seed pod kits, and more. But one highlight we don’t see on sale as often is the brand’s grow lights. These grow lights, in some ways, look more like modern table lamps or something you might have on a desk, nightstand, or otherwise. With prices starting from $28, all four options are now undercutting the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon as well. A simple tap powers them on and off, there’s a handy dimming function, and an auto timer alongside four lighting modes (full-spectrum, white, warm, and cool). “AeroGarden Grow Lights bring the strength of the sun’s light indoors by generating full-spectrum LED light to help your houseplants grow and stay healthy, even in the darkest areas of your home, all year round.” Head below for a closer look at the deals.

AeroGarden Grow Light deals:

Browse through the rest of the AeroGarden Anniversary Sale event right here on this landing page.

For a closer look and for folks not familiar with the AeroGarden Grow Light lineup, you can see the most affordable Stem model in action via the official video below as well.

AeroGarden Tabletop Grow Light features:

Level up your houseplant game with our innovative grow light system customized to your plants’ needs. Experiment with light cycles, light modes, and dimming levels that work for you and your plants. Each of our led grow light kits, grow light panels, and home decor grow lights offer every aspiring grower the full spectrum of sunlight to help any indoor plant grow quickly in no time.

Grow light provides indoor plants with light they need to thrive, even in dark areas of your home

Designed with brushed gold metal accents and features a platform to set your plant on

Unlock custom features of your smart grow light via the AeroGarden app

Four light modes: full-spectrum, white, warm, and cool

Suitable for plants up to 15 inches tall and features a 10W LED light

Grow light arm adjusts between 19-25 inches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!