Take to the skies in a Holy Stone FPV/kids drone at 2023’s best pricing from $28 (Reg. up to $90)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS110D FPV 1080p Drone for $59.84 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $90 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price we’ve seen in over a year there. In fact, it saves 33% from the regular going rate. While many drones that have 1080p cameras can cost $100 or more, this model gets you in the air for less. It’s perfect for learning to fly with, as if it crashes you won’t be out a fortune. However, at the budget-friendly price, you still get a lot of features. The drone connects to your phone and is controlled through the included remote as well as an app which delivers multiple functions like trajectory flight, gesture control, and more. Plus, with two batteries that fly for 20 minutes each, you’ll be able to stay airborne for 40 minutes before it’s time to head inside. Keep reading for more Holy Stone drone deals.

Let your kids fly the Holy Stone Mini Drone around the house while it’s on sale for $28.30 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $36 at Amazon typically, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for Holy Stone’s lower-cost drone. There’s no built-in camera here, and you’re missing out on some of the more feature-packed functions of today’s lead deal as well. However, this is perfect for teaching your younger ones how to fly a drone without even risking a $60 model, plus, it has less total power which means it won’t do as much damage should they crash it.

Of course, if you want to get a better experience when flying, then look no further than DJI’s just-released Mini 3 drone that’s on sale for $469. This marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on DJI’s drone that shoots vertical video. Down $90 from its normal going rate, this is a great way to upgrade your on-the-go cinematography kit.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV Drone features:

1080P FOV 120° HD FPV Camera: You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

Altitude hold: When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspend in mid-air with locked altitude. A perfect drone for beginners, kids, starters, or newbies to have a easy and stable flight experience.

Headless Mode: The pilot will feel easier to control, especially when the drone is out of sight, under headless mode while the orientation of the drone is in relation to the pilot. The drone are also equipped with 3D flips to make your day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!