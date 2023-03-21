Veleco’s 44-inch home office desk includes everything to assemble at new low of $54

Amazon is offering the Veleco 44-inch Home Office Desk for $53.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, today’s deal comes in at the first time that we’ve seen it drop below that price since it released on Amazon at the beginning of this month. The desk itself measures 43.3 by 22.82 by 29.52 inches, which actually gives a pretty good amount of space for your home office. There’s enough room for a monitor (or all-in-one computer), laptop, keyboard, mouse, and more here. The metal bracket that the stand is made of can support up to 250 pounds as well, which should be more than enough to uphold your entire setup. On top of that, you’ll get all tools needed to assemble the desk in around a half hour once it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Take your savings and pick up this headphone hanger on Amazon for just $5. This will help keep your new desk nice and tidy and allow you to always have your headphones at the ready. Whether you have a pair of AirPods Max on your desk or a Teams-certified headset for meetings at work, this is a must-have at any desk.

Make your new setup single-cable if you use a laptop by picking up OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub. It packs three Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside USB-A and even 60W of charging power. Coming in at $99, this marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers $80 in savings to your pocket.

Veleco Home Office Desk features:

VECELO is a brand that focuses on home and office furniture. And we devote ourselves to creating a safer and cozier home and office environment for the global family. The color Brown is simple and fashion, It can match well with your home or office. The VECELO Computer Desk With six “S” iron hooks for you to hang your headset, bag and working stuffs. The adjustable pads make the computer desk more stable and won’t wobble or shake when using it. This heavy duty modern desk is matched with the study room, bedroom and living room. It’s a multipurpose desk that can be used as a home office desk, homework desk , studio desk, laptop table, student desk, small entryway table, craft table and sewing table.

