J.Crew takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 25% off your purchase: Jeans, shorts, more

J.Crew offers up to 50% off sitewide and takes an extra 25% off your purchase with code SHOPNOW at checkout. Easily update your wardrobe with deals on shirts, pants, accessories, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cloudstretch One-Shoulder Active Dress thatâ€™s currently marked down to $74 and originally sold for $98. The one-shoulder design is very on-trend for this season and you can choose from two color options. Better yet, this style is available in sizing extra small to 3X and the material is stretch-infused, which is great for workouts. It also has built-in shorts with pockets to store essentials, such as a key. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Garment-dyed Selvedge Shirt $60 (Orig. $118)
- Garment-dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $37)
- 5-Inch Chino Shorts $52 (Orig. $70)
- 6-Inch Dock Shorts $53 (Orig. $70)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Chino Pants $68 (Orig. $90)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudstretch One-Shoulder Active Dress $74 (Orig. $98)
- Cloudstretch Half-Zip Pullover $89 (Orig. $118)
- Smocked Puff Sleeve Top $89 (Orig. $118)
- Tiered Cotton Poplin Dress $100 (Orig. $148)
- Seaside Pant in Linen Blend $74 (Orig. $98)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
