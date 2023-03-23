ASUS’ UltraWide ProArt 34-inch 1440p 120Hz creative monitor sees second drop to $649 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ProArt UltraWide 34-inch 1440p 120Hz Professional Monitor for $649 shipped. Normally going for $730, this 11% discount or solid $81 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model while being only the second substantial price drop to date. The ASUS ProArt display is centered around a 1440p 120Hz IPS panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. You’ll also benefit from the DisplayHDR 400 certification and Calman verification thanks to the factory color calibration. You can even connect to the display over a single USB-C connection for a one-cable setup for your laptop while receiving 90W of power delivery. While the monitor is designed for creative work, you can even game on the side with FreeSync Premium Pro eliminating screen tearing. Head below for more.

Update 3/23 @ 11:00 a.m: Amazon is also now offering the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $229 shipped. Normally going for $398, this 42% discount or solid $169 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model, beating the previous low by $21. This VA gaming monitor features a 1080p resolution while running at 240Hz with the 1500R curve helping to reduce eye strain and increasing immersion while playing.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP UltraWide Single Monitor Mount for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Have a Mac setup and want to upgrade with Apple instead? We’re still tracking the recently-released Apple Studio Display with tilt-adjustable stand marked down to $1,350, the second-best discount to date. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. You could also grab the Pro Display XDR marked down to $5,499 which is the second-best Amazon discount.

ASUS ProArt UltraWide 34-inch 1440p 120Hz Monitor features:

Ultra-wide 21:9 3440 x 1440 IPS 178° wide viewing angle display with a frameless design making multitasking more enjoyable and efficient

Calman Verified with factory calibrated for excellent Delta E < 2 color accuracy

120 Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) with FreeSync Premium Pro, providing creators with smooth fast-rendering and a comfortable viewing experience

Extensive connectivity including DP over USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI and USB hub

