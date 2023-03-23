BLUETTI’s custom AC300 power station lights up your home or off-grid rig at up to $1,199 off

As the BLUETTI Spring Sale pushes onwards, we are now tracking massive price drops on its AC300 power station and modular battery system. The expandable and customizable power system delivers a notable level of versatility to meet the demands of families, off-grid adventuring, or even just as an emergency power back up system at home, and the brand is now offering up to $1,199 in savings from now through the end of the month only. Head below for a closer look at the BLUETTI AC300 power station and B300 battery system while the price is right.

BLUETTI AC300 – One expandable power system for everything

The BLUETTI AC300 power station is a completely modular one that can be customized to your personal needs. It can support as many as four B300 battery modules at 3,072Wh each for a maximum capacity of 12,288Wh. Not only does this allow users to customize their own setup, but also expand it down the line without having to buy an entirely new main power station unit. And with this kind of juice, BLUETTI says you can power your basic family needs for days on end during emergencies, never mind running an off-grid adventure setup out in the woods somewhere. Using a BLUETTI Smart Home Panel, the AC300 can even act as a 24/7 UPS home backup power system:

Using BLUETTI Smart Home Panel, you can tie the AC300 power system to your home grid. Always get you prepared for power outages. One System For All Power Needs. Power your home whenever power outages occur. Easy setup, Just Power On.

High-capacity, long-lasting LiFePO4 battery tech

Before we jump into the connectivity potential here, we should also point out the LiFePO4 battery tech BLUETTI uses to stand out from the competition. Not only are they are a far more lightweight option in terms of actually carrying the unit around, but they are also known for their particularly long-lasting capacity, delivering 3,500+ life cycles to 80%.

Connect all the things with AC300

Now let’s talk I/O. The B300 battery modules power the main unit where you’ll find a host of connectivity options for both powering the internal battery system and connecting tech gear, lighting, small appliances, and other electronics.

The AC300 boasts 16 ports including six 3000W AC outlets, two 5V/3A and two 18W USB-A ports, 100W USB-C, a 12V/30A RV outlet, a 24V/10A car port outlet, and a 120V/30A NEMA TT-30 option. All-in-all, a thorough collection of I/O that can easily support just about any basic family or off-grid setup, road trip, or emergency situation.

AC300 + B300 charging versatility

And then, when it’s time to charge it all back up, BLUETTI gives its users quite a few options. You can use a traditional plug from the wall, but there are some other ways to maximize the charge times here as well:

Dual AC – With an extra T500 rig, the AC300 and B300 setup is capable of accepting a 2300W input and can recharge to 100% in just 1.8 hours.

From the wall – Even without the T500, it can go from 0 to 100% in 1.5 hours using a 30A AC charging cable that allows a maximum input of 3000W.

Solar only or solar + wall – Solar panels are also an option here. The AC300 and B300 support up to 2400W solar input and can be replenished via solar only in 1.8 to 2.3 hours or even faster using a combination of both the sun and an outlet.

AC300 + B300 spring price drops

As part of the ongoing Spring event, customers have a pair of options that can save a ton of cash on the AC300 and B300 systems. Do note these price drops are only live from now through March 30, 2023.

BLUETTI AC300 + B300 | Home Battery Backup $2,999 (Reg. $3,898)

(Reg. $3,898) BLUETTI AC300 + 2 x B300 | Home Battery Backup $4,998 (Reg. $6,197)

And be sure to stay locked to the latest from BLUETTI via its social feeds on Facebook and Twitter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!