Pad & Quill takes up to 30% off its luxurious leather/felt gear organizers from $67.50

Pad & Quill is looking to take your cable and accessory organization up a notch with its luxurious leather TechFolio line today. On top of the pro model already being marked down, a new promo code is also offering an additional 25% off at checkout. Spanning three models – the compact, standard, and large variant– there are a few options here for folks to stow their charging cables, Apple Pencils, wall adapters, MagSafe pads, and even some slots for bank/business cards. The deals on the more modest two are matching our previous mention, but the larger variant is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, the Pad & Quill TechFolio cable organizers are made with the same level of quality and attention to detail as the rest of the brand’s leather bags, iPhone wallet cases, and more. They feature your choice of American full-grain leather color, wrapped around the outside of a woolen felt interior where you’ll find various pockets and straps.

A Travel Leather Cord Organizer to ensure no cable is left behind. A wrap-up style cord management solution that holds hard drives, MacBook chargers, SD cards, and plenty of cables. Handmade with a 2 Year warranty.

Regularly $90, $120, and $180 (currently marked down to $170), you now score an additional 25% off all three models using code Tech25 at checkout. The prices land as follows:

Not impressed with the handmade leather and felt here? Save a ton and just grab a fold-up Cocoon GRID-IT! on Amazon for $14.50 Prime shipped instead. And then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more ways to bolster your EDC at a discount.

Pad & Quill PRO TechFolio features:

The organizer is made with beautiful American full-grain leather that ages and tells your story over time. The interior is lined with a soft woolen-like textile that is lovely to use, cleanable, and strikingly handsome when paired with our legendary Pad & Quill leathers. This travel cord organizer boasts an incredible 21 pockets & compartment to accommodate most professionals’ needs and the kitchen sink. All that function folds up into a beautiful slim tech carrying case that holds way more than meets the eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!