Save 42% on Govee’s 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Wi-Fi Lightstrip marked down at $14.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering one of its 16.4-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi LED Lightstrips for $14.39 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $25, this 42% discount or solid $10 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this light strip model. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this lightstrip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these lightstrips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

While you’re not saving extra cash here, you could instead grab the 25-foot roll of its RGB LED Bluetooth Lightstrip for $15.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. Looking for something a little more unique than an LED strip? We’re currently tracking Govee’s 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Kit marked down to $100, the second-best price to date. The Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit is compatible with Alexa and Assistant once you connect it to your home Wi-Fi with the Govee app giving complete and total control over the lights, including the 40+ preset scenes you can select from. These pieces simply click together and the seven pieces included in this set can be connected in any way, along with the corner piece. You will mount these light bars to your wall using 3M command strips so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip features:

Hands-Free Voice Control: Free your hands up with a convenient voice assistant, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, easily turn on/off the strip lights, set colors, adjust brightness, set up music mode, and scene modes by voice control.

Fully Featured App Control: Connected via Wifi, the Govee Home app offers you advanced control over your smart led strip lights like the customizable music mode and a convenient Timer function.Create your own smart lighting.

Custom DIY Function: Build your very own DIY icon, choose your favorite effects, use smart color picking, and much more to create colors you prefer the most, all within our Govee App. Easily share your new creations with other members in our Forum.

