Add Roku’s Express 4K+ Steaming Media Player to your non-smart TV for just $29 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 27% discount or solid $19 price drop marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked for this player while coming within $5 of the all-time low set over the December holidays. While this player is not the latest from Roku, the Express 4K+ is one of the easiest ways to add smart functionality to your TV. Once connected, you will have access to your favorite streaming apps with support for 4K HDR10+ video playback and the included remote even allows you to search for content using just your voice. Is your home set up with Apple’s HomeKit? You’ll be able to integrate the Express 4K+ into it alongside AirPlay 2 support for wireless casting from your mobile Apple devices. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Right now this deal on the Express 4K+ is the best price you’ll find for its streaming players in new condition. You could take some of your savings here and grab this 3-pack of remote cases for $7. While you may not think remote cases are that important, they can come in useful if you have younger kids around or easily misplace remotes. You’ll receive three glow-in-the-dark skins in three different colorways, green, sky, and purple. You will have access to all the buttons on the remote with a slot cut out in the side for the volume controls, though you won’t be able to use these skins for the pro Roku remote.

Speaking of Apple HomeKit setups, we’re currently tracking the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit marked down to $80, the best price of the year. This might not be one of the latest accessories in the Eve stable to be updated with Thread support, but there’s still something to be said for how reliable this smart power strip is. I’ve been using one daily for years now, and out of all the other gear in my Siri setup, it’s the one that responds every single time. Sporting three outlets, this model lets you use voice, automations, or the smartphone app to control lamps and other appliances. It can measure the power usage of each individual outlet, and pairs right to your Wi-Fi for out of the box HomeKit and Siri support.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

