Mkeke safeguards your iPhone 14 Pro/Max with best-selling clear MagSafe and silicone cases on sale from just $15 (20% off)

Mkeke, a smartphone case brand that has delivered affordable iPhone protection since 2015, is now offering some notable price drops on models for Apple’s latest handsets. While some folks drop serious cash on wallet folios, premium leather cases, and the like, others prefer budget-friendly covers that deliver a layer of protection without getting in the way of Apple’s gorgeous iPhone design all that much, and that’s where Mkeke comes in. You’ll find climate-friendly designs, full MagSafe action, Amazon best-seller status, and a price that won’t break the bank here. Best of all, both its silicone and clear MagSafe iPhone Pro/Max cases are now seeing some solid price drops. Head below for a closer look.

Mkeke Clear MagSafe Case now 20% off

First up, let’s take a look at the Mkeke Clear MagSafe Case. Available for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as part of today’s sale event, there are various color or style treatments to choose from here. Alongside an all-clear, “non-yellowing” design, you’ll also find few more interesting options including a clear execution with a black bezel and a pair of gradient models that smoothly transition from black to clear or purple to blue around the edges.

Features at a glance:

Up to 2600Gs magnetic array

Raised bezels

Corner airbag drop protection

Compatible with all Qi-certified MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more

As for the actual specs, the Mkeke clear MagSafe case includes all of the most important aspects a magnetic case needs most, without any of the extras to get in the way. Firstly, it packs a 2600Gs magnet array to ensure a strong connection to MagSafe accessories, from all-in-one stands to your car mount, without having to remove the case. The all-important raised bezels protect the camera array and display while built-in airbags hidden inside the four corners of the case make way for military-grade drop protection and general peace of mind when out and about.

Mkeke MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro/Max Case from $15 (Reg. $21+)

Or wrapped in soft magnetic silicone

Now, if the clear treatments above aren’t your style, the price drops we are now tracking on Mkeke’s Silicone MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro/Max Cases likely are. They essentially take all of the main features from the model above and wrap them up within the brand’s soft silicone treatment you’ll find in everything from black and white paint jobs, moody dark blue and purple treatments, and, our personal favorite, the deep army green model – at today’s price, you might even want to grab a couple to match various outfits and the like this spring and summer. You’re also looking at climate-friendly materials here that meet RoHS and other environmental requirements, each of which having “passed the international carbon neutral certification.”

Features at a glance:

Soft silicone exterior

Microfiber lining

Up to 2900Gs magnetic array

Raised bezels

Compatible with all Qi-certified MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more

As the name suggests, the Mkeke Silicone MagSafe case also has built-in N52H magnetic arrays that deliver 2900Gs force to all Qi-certified MagSafe chargers, car phone mounts, stands, and more. The expected precision cutouts to leave all of the iPhone’s controls, speakers, and ports accessible are in place here alongside raised bezels for display and lens protection. A real standout aspect of the design for us is the nice microfiber lining your precious iPhone rests up against on the inside of the case, which is not something you often see on models in this price range.

Mkeke Silicone MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro/Max Case from $15 (Reg. $20)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!