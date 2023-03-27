Scoop up some affordable Amazon 6-outlet Surge Protector Power Strips at just $7 (30% off)

Need some affordable new surge protector power bars that won’t break the bank? Woot is now offering the Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip for just $6.99. It ships free for Prime members but will run you an extra $6 for delivery otherwise. While Woot lists them with a regular price of $15, they more typically sell for $10 on Amazon as of late and are currently going for $8.50 there. Today’s deal comes within a couple bucks of the best price we have ever tracked and makes for a notable chance to score some additional outlet expanders with some basic surge protection at the best price we can find. These Amazon options might not be the most feature-rich or high-tech out there, but are still an inexpensive way to expand your outlet situation in the entertainment center, home office, or anywhere else you might need some. Features include a 6-foot extension cable, a 15 amp circuit breaker, and a 790-Joule surge protection rating. Head below for more details.

Needless to say, this is easily one of the best prices you’ll find on any surge protector power strip, especially from a brand you will recognize. There aren’t very many options out there for less and Amazon’s power strips have been entirely reliable for years in my home office.

Looking for something more high-end and intelligent to power your studio, home office, and more? The Eve Energy Strip is a solid option we have been big fans of for quite some time. It brings HomeKit-compatible intelligence to your setup and also happens to be on sale right now. Dive into our previous coverage for more details on that. Then swing by our smart home hub for more of the best markdowns yo upgrade your space this spring.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip features:

6-outlet surge protector power strip with 1 transformer outlet and 790 joule energy rating…3-line surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps…Red “protected” LED indicator light to signify active protection…AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W…6 foot 14 AWG power cord.

