Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $5

The Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code WINDY50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale CirrusLite Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $49 off the original rate. This style is waterproof, wind-resistant, highly-packable, and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s a fantastic option for spring weather and it has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

