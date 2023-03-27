Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $5

The Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code WINDY50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale CirrusLite Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $49 off the original rate. This style is waterproof, wind-resistant, highly-packable, and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s a fantastic option for spring weather and it has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Superior Down Parka $175 (Orig. $349)
- CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Cloud Cap Stretch 2.0 Rain Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $50 (Orig. $99)
- Chutes Snap Mock $40 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Trekker Trench $75 (Orig. $140)
- Motion Cozy Camp Long-Sleeve Tunic $35 (Orig. $70)
- Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover $25 (Orig. $60)
- Gate Check Crewneck T-Shirt $23 (Orig. $45)
