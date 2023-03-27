Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off from $5

The Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code WINDY50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale CirrusLite Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $49 off the original rate. This style is waterproof, wind-resistant, highly-packable, and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. It’s a fantastic option for spring weather and it has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: GRV Bluetooth Smartwatch Fitnes...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Loop the Game...
CRAFTSMAN’s 16-gallon wet/dry shop vac helps clea...
Nintendo officially announces new Legend of Zelda Tears...
Rare discounts land on official Apple Watch Milanese Lo...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Maker 2, 3D World,...
Amazon’s latest Echo smart speaker with built-in ...
Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have nev...
Load more...
Show More Comments