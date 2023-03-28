ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X laptop has a 4K OLED screen and RTX 3050 Ti at low of $1,100

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally $1,360 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is only the second time that we’ve seen it offered at this price. As a laptop geared toward creatives, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED comes with a complimentary 3-month Creative Cloud subscription so you can start making content as soon as it arrives. The ASUS DialPad lets you change the brush size, saturation, and more as configured in the ProArt Creator Hub, which furthers this laptop’s creator focus. For power, there’s the Ryzen 7 5800H processor, RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM alongside a 1TB NVMe SSD. Plus, the 16-inch 3840×2400 OLED display is perfect for making content on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

Continuing on with the creator focus of today’s deal, why not put some of your savings to work and pick up the Logitech MX Master 3S? The wireless mouse pairs to your computer over Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz Unifying receiver, and can even work wired should the need arise. There’s a lot of creator-focused functions here, too, like the side-scroll wheel, gesture pad, and other customizations that Logitech’s software delivers. For $100, it’s a must-have for on-the-go (or at home) creative work.

Prefer Apple computers? Well, the latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros are on sale at up to $275 off right now. Pricing on these powerful machines begins at $1,899 in this sale and you’ll find a 120Hz ProMotion display, Thunderbolt 4, and built-in HDMI/SD support in tow here. Learn more about what the M2 Pro MacBook Pro lineup has to offer in our deal coverage from yesterday.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Laptop features:

Shape the future with Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED brings you the speed and accuracy you need to realize your vision, with a 16-inch NanoEdge OLED display, up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processor, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics. The exclusive DialPad gives you precise and intuitive control of your creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design lets you work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED unlocks the door to your creative future.

