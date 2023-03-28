Sperry Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Boat shoes, boots, more

The Sperry Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders. Just use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on spring boat shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the SeaCycled Baitfish Baja Flip Flops which are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. These flip flops are great for warm weather outings and it has ample cushioning that helps with shock absorption. It also has specific grooves on the rubber outsole to promote traction and the three neutral color options can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Reebok Spring Sale that’s offering 40% off new arrivals and 50% off clearance.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
