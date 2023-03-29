Amazon’s latest cordless HydroClean Water Flosser just hit its best price ever from $25.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics HydroClean Cordless Water Flosser from $25.56 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Having said that, this is a solid deal without the Subscribe & Save option anyway. Regularly $30 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since its release in mid 2022. While this is a battery model, it is also among the lowest prices we can find for any water flosser from a brand we know. It runs on a pair of AAs, includes two flosser tips, and features a removable water tank for easy refills. Head below for more details.

Again, you will find a number of no-name options on Amazon for less than today’s lead deal, some of which are relatively popular, but we are hard-pressed to find one from a brand we are familiar with. This one, if you are going to take that route, from Turewell does feature some more advanced specs and comes in at a few bucks less with Prime shipping.

If you’re looking for something more substantial to use at home and on-the-go, Waterpik WP-560 Cordless Advanced Water Flosser is marked down from $100 to $59.99 shipped at Amazon in all colorways. It’s an overall higher-end solution, as the price suggests, you can charge up over USB and is now matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in the last year.

Amazon Basics HydroClean Cordless Water Flosser features:

Includes 1 Amazon Basics Cordless Water Flosser, 1 low pressure flosser tip and 1 high pressure flosser tip, 2 AA batteries included

2 types of pressure cleaning tips, with quick release for easy tip change-out, effectively remove food particles between teeth and along the gum line

Portable, handheld design with removable tank for easy refills and 30 seconds of water capacity

Alexa voice shopping enabled: to place your next order, just say, “Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics Cordless Water Flosser”

