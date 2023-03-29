Save $200 on Dell’s XPS 13 9310 Laptop with 3.5K OLED Touchscreen at new $1,350 low

Amazon is now offering the 13.4-inch Dell XPS 13 9310 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,349.97 shipped. Normally going for $1,550, this solid $200 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this laptop model, beating our previous mention by $30. Running Intel’s 11th Gen i7-1195G7 quad-core processor with Iris Xe graphics, you’ll be able to do anything from office work to casual gaming. You’ll also find 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to store and run your programs and files while working. The 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456×2160) OLED InfinityEdge Touchscreen display you receive here features a 16:10 aspect ratio which is better for productivity thanks to the slightly taller screen. While this XPS model may not be running the latest hardware from Intel, it will still pack quite the punch in most programs. Rounding out this laptop are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. Head below for more.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking to switch to Apple Silicone instead? We’re still tracking Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $2,299, the new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Dell XPS 13 9310 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

The all-new XPS 13 laptop is meticulously constructed with machined aluminum and a carbon fiber palm rest, and features a stunning 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display.

Intel Evo platform brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals to a new class of sleek, stylish laptops.

The speed and intelligence of 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics makes your experience fast, smooth, and easy.

