Finally get multi-gig networking with this 5-port 2.5G Ethernet switch at new low of $99

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonNetworkingTRENDnet
Reg. $110 $99
a close up of electronics

Amazon is offering the TRENDnet 5-port Unmanaged 2.5G Ethernet Switch for $98.99 shipped. Typically $110, today’s deal comes in at $11 off and also marks the first time that we’ve seen the switch offered for under $100, marking a new all-time low and the first discount of the year. If you’ve been looking for a way to finally take the plunge in multi-gig networking, then now’s a great time to finally get started. All five RJ-45 Ethernet ports here are rated for 2.5G speed, as well as being backward compatible with 10Mb/s, 100Mb/s, and 1,000Mb/s networking. It has a total switching capacity of 25Gb/s, which means all five ports can both send and receive 2.5Gb/s of bandwidth simultaneously without bottlenecking. The switch can be set on a desk or mounted to the wall and the fanless design makes it quiet and lower-energy than other models on the market. TRENDnet also backed the switch by a lifetime manufacturer protection warranty to give you peace of mind as long as you own it. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 2.5Gb/s bandwidth provided by today’s lead deal, than NETGEAR’s 8-port unmanaged Ethernet switch is a great choice for your networking setup. Coming in at just $19, it’s 81% below today’s lead deal while delivering an additional three Ethernet ports to your setup. Just keep in mind that you’ll only be able to move data at 1Gb/s one way or 2Gb/s bi-directional here, instead of 2.5/5Gb/s like today’s lead deal.

Take full advantage of 2.5G networking when you pick up the Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop, which is on sale for $1,900 right now. As a pretty powerful rig, you’ll find an i7 processor and RTX 3080 graphics card here alongside 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E, making it a perfect candidate for multi-gig networking.

TRENDnet 5-port 2.5G Ethernet Switch features:

  • 5 x 2.5GBASE-T ports (100Mbps/1Gbps/ 2.5Gbps); LED indicators
  • The 5 Port network switch is equipped with 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports that provide higher gigabit speeds capable of up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat5e or better cabling
  • The unmanaged switch is equipped with a 25Gbps Switching Capacity
  • The 5 Port Ethernet switch is backwards compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

TRENDnet

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Sackboy A Big Advent...
Dell’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor f...
KeySmart’s Air key organizer and AirTag holders u...
ASUS Chakram X wireless gaming mouse has hot swap switc...
CORSAIR’s Optical-Mechanical K70 PRO RGB Gaming K...
9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2023 – M2 Pro Mac mini $49 ...
Amazon’s latest cordless HydroClean Water Flosser...
Philips Hue Sync Box delivers immersive home theater li...
Load more...
Show More Comments