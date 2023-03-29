Finally get multi-gig networking with this 5-port 2.5G Ethernet switch at new low of $99

Amazon is offering the TRENDnet 5-port Unmanaged 2.5G Ethernet Switch for $98.99 shipped. Typically $110, today’s deal comes in at $11 off and also marks the first time that we’ve seen the switch offered for under $100, marking a new all-time low and the first discount of the year. If you’ve been looking for a way to finally take the plunge in multi-gig networking, then now’s a great time to finally get started. All five RJ-45 Ethernet ports here are rated for 2.5G speed, as well as being backward compatible with 10Mb/s, 100Mb/s, and 1,000Mb/s networking. It has a total switching capacity of 25Gb/s, which means all five ports can both send and receive 2.5Gb/s of bandwidth simultaneously without bottlenecking. The switch can be set on a desk or mounted to the wall and the fanless design makes it quiet and lower-energy than other models on the market. TRENDnet also backed the switch by a lifetime manufacturer protection warranty to give you peace of mind as long as you own it. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 2.5Gb/s bandwidth provided by today’s lead deal, than NETGEAR’s 8-port unmanaged Ethernet switch is a great choice for your networking setup. Coming in at just $19, it’s 81% below today’s lead deal while delivering an additional three Ethernet ports to your setup. Just keep in mind that you’ll only be able to move data at 1Gb/s one way or 2Gb/s bi-directional here, instead of 2.5/5Gb/s like today’s lead deal.

Take full advantage of 2.5G networking when you pick up the Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop, which is on sale for $1,900 right now. As a pretty powerful rig, you’ll find an i7 processor and RTX 3080 graphics card here alongside 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E, making it a perfect candidate for multi-gig networking.

TRENDnet 5-port 2.5G Ethernet Switch features:

5 x 2.5GBASE-T ports (100Mbps/1Gbps/ 2.5Gbps); LED indicators

The 5 Port network switch is equipped with 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports that provide higher gigabit speeds capable of up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat5e or better cabling

The unmanaged switch is equipped with a 25Gbps Switching Capacity

The 5 Port Ethernet switch is backwards compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!