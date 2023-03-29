Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers up to 75% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. This style is great for your golf game with sweat-wicking material that’s also infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, it has UPF 30 sun protection and a wrinkle-resistant design to keep you looking fresh all day. Better yet, you can find it in two fun print options for spring and summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Commodore Pants $59 (Orig. $198)
- Stretch Poplin Oxford Solid Shirt $59 (Orig. $99)
- Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt $55 (Orig. $110)
- Stretch Poplin Gingham Shirt $59 (Orig. $99)
- Edgartown Pique Polo $47 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Painted Palm Beach Midi Dress $185 (Orig. $268)
- Dreamcloth Waffle Polo & Jogger Set $59 (Orig. $118)
- Cashmere Waffle Polo Sweater $206 (Orig. $298)
- Sherpa Color Blocked SuperShep $89 (Orig. $178)
- Printed Skort $32 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
