Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles

Ali Smith -
FashionVineyard Vines
75% off from $2
a man wearing a neck tie and a blue shirt

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers up to 75% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. This style is great for your golf game with sweat-wicking material that’s also infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, it has UPF 30 sun protection and a wrinkle-resistant design to keep you looking fresh all day. Better yet, you can find it in two fun print options for spring and summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Sackboy A Big Advent...
Dell’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor f...
KeySmart’s Air key organizer and AirTag holders u...
ASUS Chakram X wireless gaming mouse has hot swap switc...
CORSAIR’s Optical-Mechanical K70 PRO RGB Gaming K...
9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2023 – M2 Pro Mac mini $49 ...
Amazon’s latest cordless HydroClean Water Flosser...
Philips Hue Sync Box delivers immersive home theater li...
Load more...
Show More Comments