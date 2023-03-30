Amazon is currently offering Carhartt t-shirts for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt
$14.99 25% off
a man wearing a black shirt

Amazon is offering select Carhartt t-shirts for $14.99 Prime shipped for men and women. Prices are as marked. Our top pick from this sale is the Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt that’s marked down to $14.99. This shirt is regularly priced at $20 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. You can find it in over 22 color options and it has a stylish chest pocket with a logo for a fashionable touch. It pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, shorts, joggers, and more. Plus, the heavyweight fabric is great for work and washes nicely as well. With over 5,000 positive reviews from Carhartt customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Better yet, you can also score the women’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Shirt for $14.99 as well. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its relaxed fit and versatility to pair with an array of bottoms. It’s available in sixteen color options and it features a side-seam construction that minimizes twisting.

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Spring Event that’s offering an extra 20% off running shoes, apparel, and more.

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt features:

  • A workwear staple, this men’s pocket t-shirt is equal parts durable and comfortable.
  • It has an original fit, Carhartt’s roomiest cut.
  • The heavyweight fabric only gets softer with time.
  • Rib-knit crew neck
  • Side-seam construction minimizes twisting
  • Left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label
  • Tagless neck label
  • Prev. Name: Workwear Pocket Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

