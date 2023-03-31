Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro 3D printer with direct-drive 300°C hotend and CR Touch hits $349 low

Creality’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Ender 3 S1 Pro 3D Printer for $349.30 shipped when you use the code WOZFBDDO at checkout. This saves $80 from the normal $429 going rate direct from Creality and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of the newer 3D printers from Creality, the Ender 3 S1 Pro has a lot of features to offer. For example, there’s Creality’s self-developed Sprite full-metal dual-gear direct drive extruder, which allows you to print even picky filaments like TPU. The CR Touch automatic bed leveling system is pre-installed as well, and the entire system goes together in just six steps. Creality includes a PEI spring steel build plate which is my personal preferred build surface, and there’s even an LED strip on the top of the z axis which gives a nice fill light when recording time lapses as you print. The Ender 3 S1 Pro’s hotend can reach 300°C and the bed tops out at 110°C. Plus, there’s a filament runout sensor so you won’t have to worry about a spool running out mid-print. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up this spare nozzle kit on Amazon for just $8.50. It comes with single step increments going from .2mm up to .6mm which allows you to really dial in the perfect print depending on what you’re printing. The nozzles are also comprised of hardened steel, making them ideal for printing more exotic filaments like carbon fiber.

We recently went hands-on with Voxelab’s competitor to the Ender 3 S1 Pro, the Aquila D1. It has a lot of the same features you’ll find above, including the direct drive extruder, 300°C hotend, and auto leveling features. However, Creality’s 3D printer on sale above does run a different firmware and level itself in a different way, so that’s something to keep in mind when making the comparison.

Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro features:

The Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro is equipped with a brand new nozzle made of brass can stand up to 300℃ printing temperature, and it is compatible with multiple filaments, such as PLA, ABS, PVA, Wood, TPU, PETG, and PA, providing more possibilities for creation. This 3D printer come with “Sprite” full-metal dual-gear direct extruder with an extrusion force of 80N ensures smooth feeding when printing with different filaments, especially the flexible TPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!