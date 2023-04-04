ASUS’ upgraded RT-AX86U Pro Wi-Fi 6 gaming router includes 2.5GbE WAN/LAN at $250 low

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS RT-AX86U Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 17% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before today. This upgraded router launched back around the start of 2023 and has only seen brief price drops this low. Using the Wi-Fi 6 standard, this new, upgraded router from ASUS will be capable of wireless speeds up to 5,700Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. The upgrades ASUS has implemented here include a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster ISP plans and the ability to aggregate two of the Gigabit LAN ports together so your desktop can have 2GbE speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside a mobile game mode which minimizes lag and latency with just a tap in the ASUS Router app. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

After upgrading your home networking solution, you may want to start working on your smart home ecosystem. Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, locks, cameras, and more. Some examples you can check out include Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Block Triangles marked down to $200 which matches the all-time low price we’ve tracked. You can also add smart functionality to your front door with August’s latest 4th Generation Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock down at $182, the second-best price of the year.

ASUS RT-AX86U Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

New-generation WiFi 6 – Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5700 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels

True 2 Gbps wired and wireless speeds – Aggregated 2 Gbps WAN connections, wired 2.5 Gbps port and WiFi 6

Easy Extendable Network – Enjoy seamless roaming with rich, advanced features by adding any AiMesh-compatible router.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!