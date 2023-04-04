Reolink’s Argus 3 Pro solar 2K outdoor camera has color night vision at $105 ($45 off), more

ReolinkDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering Argus 3 Pro Solar 2K Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera for $104.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DEA3PROSP at checkout. Down from $150, this delivers $45 in savings and also the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Do keep in mind that the Argus 3 Pro did hit $98 toward the end of last year, and today’s deal matches our last mention from back in July of 2022. As a complete package, this setup includes both the Argus 3 Pro 2K outdoor camera as well as a solar panel to keep it running essentially indefinitely. The camera itself has a built-in battery and the solar panel keeps it charged during the day so it can run at night or when it’s cloudy out. Also, at 2K, you’re getting twice the resolution as traditional 1080p cameras as well as color night vision, making things extra crisp and letting you easily see everything going on in your yard. Plus, the camera is weatherproof and can withstand the elements, meaning it can stay outside all year long. Keep reading for more Reolink deals.

Now, if you have a larger area to cover outside, consider instead picking up the Reolink 2K Outdoor Dual Security Camera for $79.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, you’re saving 20% from the normal going rate and coming in at $19 below our last mention. This camera is quite unique in that it has dual 2K lenses to capture a 150-degree field of view to ensure that your entire yard is covered. It’s also weatherproof like today’s lead deal, though there’s no solar panel or built-in battery here as you’ll have to provide dedicated wired power for it to function.

Further upgrade your home’s security with the latest August HomeKit Smart Lock that’s on sale for $182 right now. Down from $230, this smart lock delivers HomeKit integration as well as features like auto-lock/unlock, remote access, virtual keys, and much more.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro 2K Wi-Fi Camera features:

Detail matters for home security in both day and night. This 2K security camera reveals every detail with crystal clarity. And with powerful spotlights, the colors are as vivid at night as during the day.

Featuring dual-band WiFi, the wireless security camera provides more stable connectivity, so you are able to view live feed in a smoother manner.

Argus 3 Pro is a small but mighty solar security camera designed for working in various scenes and weather conditions. With a rechargeable battery inside, it requires zero-cable installation. No wiring hassles.

