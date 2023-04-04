simplehuman’s spring cleaning event from $20: Sensor soap pumps, trash cans, more

simplehuman has now launched its wide-ranging spring cleaning sale to deliver relatively rare deals on its gorgeous high-end sensor cans, soap pumps, and more to upgrade your kitchen and bathrooms for the year. The deals are available directly on the official site and at Amazon including the simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free rechargeable sensor soap pump dispenser at $56 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also ushers in a new 2023 Amazon low. Available in brushed silver, polished silver, and rose gold, you’ll also find the more eclectic colorways at this price direct. Just as the name suggests, you’re looking at a high-grade stainless steel construction with a built-in lithium ion battery, touch-free and hygienic sensor tech, and a solid 2-year warranty. Despite the electronics inside, you can even put the entire unit under the sink to wash it off when needed. More details below alongside the rest of the simplehuman spring deals.

More simplehuman spring deals:

While the simplehuman products aren’t exactly considered smart home gear, its sensor tech is far more intelligent than on your average trash cans and soap pumps – outside of Amazon’s $35 Alexa model anyway. But you might also want to supplement your living space for the spring and summer with some of the other smart home gear we have on sale right now including Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles, this offer on August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock, and everything else you’ll find right here.

simplehuman sensor soap pump features:

Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind. For precise and consistent soap flow. Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips. Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more. Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips. Recharge plug on the back is easy to access, and one charge lasts up to 3 months. With an IP67 rating, you can rinse the pump in the sink to keep it clean.

