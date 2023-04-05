Pick up Greenworks’ 21-inch 48V cordless electric mower with four 4Ah batteries for $500

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 48V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $499.99 shipped. Down from $576, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the best deal since it hit $390 back in November of last year, for further comparison. This is really the all-out bundle for mowing your yard without any gas or oil here. You’ll not only get the standard 48V 21-inch cordless mower, but also four 4Ah batteries. The fact that there’s four instead of the normal two means you’ll get up to 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge here, which should be more than enough to tackle most yards before the batteries die. On top of that, this mower is self-propelled, and is rear-wheel drive. It also has a 4-in-1 clipping management system that does mulch, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the 20-inch CRAFTSMAN corded electric mower for $219 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not cordless like today’s lead deal, but it’s $281 less, making it a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. It does, however, have a similar 20-inch cutting width and can even be used to bag should you need that function too.

You can save even more by checking out today’s New Green Deals roundup, which features Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower on sale for just $85. That’s lower than you’d pay for either aforementioned mower and still delivers a solid experience that doesn’t require any gas or oil. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on replacing gas-powered gear with electric alternatives this spring.

Greenworks 21-inch 48V Cordless Electric Mower features:

Two Greenworks 24 VOLT POWERALL batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform

Up To 70 Minutes Run-Time With 4 Fully Charged 4Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included

4-In-1 System – Mulch, Rear Bagging, Side Discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and maximum power

