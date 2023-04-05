Pick up this 3-pack of Stanley remote outlets to control lights and more for just $18.50 (2023 low)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Stanley Remote Power Outlets for $18.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $25, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over 12 months at Amazon. In fact, it saves 26% and makes the plugs just over $6 each. If you have various items throughout the house that would be easier remote-controlled than voice-controlled, then this is the perfect product for you. It has three individual outlets which are all commanded by unique buttons on the remote. There’s also an all on/all off button at the top to toggle everything at one time, which could be convenient if you use these plugs for holiday lighting throughout the year. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $8 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need three remote-controlled plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling giving you more features than the plugs above, though it does come in at a higher cost overall.

If you don’t want to have to worry about using a remote at all to control a light, then consider picking up meross’ smart desk lamp, which is on sale for $35 right now. Down from $44, today’s deal delivers a new low that we’ve tracked, making today a solid time to pick up this HomeKit-enabled lamp.

Stanley Remote Power Outlet features:

Control lights and other electrical devices with a wireless remote control. Units come pre-programmed and ready to use right out of the box. Control each outlet individually or use the all on/off button to turn everything of at once. Our pairing feature allows you to expand the system to control more devices around the home.

