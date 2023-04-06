Amazon just knocked the SanDisk USB-C 2TB Extreme Portable SSD to a new $135 all-time low

Amazon is now delivering an on-page coupon that yields one of the best prices ever on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive and a new all-time low there. We saw the popular capacity model drop down into the $140 range for World Backup Day last week, but the new on-page coupon is knocking an additional $5 off for a total of $134.99 shipped. Regularly $211 these days from directly from Western Digital and after having sold for at least $20 more than that last year, today’s deal is a wonderful price on one of the best and most popular portable SSDs on the market. Easily landing near the top of our roundup of the best portable SSDs, it features up to 1,050MB/s speeds, 2-meter drop protection, and USB-C connectivity alongside a particularly high-quality build overall. Head below for more deals and details.

An obvious lower-cost option would be to just opt for the 1TB model. It happens to still be sitting at the special World Backup Day price of $90 shipped, saving you an additional $45 over the 2TB model above. Unless you absolutely need to double your storage above, this is a solid option.

But for the latest and greatest from the brand, be sure to check out the PRO-G40 model. In terms of speed and file transfer rates, the PRO-G40 leaves the Extreme lineup in its dust. It’s certainly going to cost you, but all of the details you need to find out if it’s worth it are waiting in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

