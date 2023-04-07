Save 33% on MSI’s Modern 27-inch 12th Gen i5 All-in-One Desktop at new low of $670

Amazon is now offering the latest MSI Modern 27-inch i5/8GB/512GB All-in-One Desktop for $669.95 shipped. Normally going for $994, this 33% discount or solid $324 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this AiO desktop with today’s deal being among the first real discounts to date. Stock is currently low so be sure to jump on this deal before it’s gone! Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5-1240P processor, this MSI AiO is perfect for general web browsing and basic office or school work on the integrated 27-inch 1080p IPS-grade display. There is also 8GB of RAM to back up the application performance here so you could even do basic photo editing with the 512GB of SSD storage providing quick access to your files. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 is supplemented by the gigabit Ethernet port on the back alongside the two USB-A 2.0s, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2s, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports. There is even an HDMI output so you could have a secondary screen, and when the hardware inside becomes outdated you can use this AiO as a monitor thanks to the HDMI input. Head below for more.

Would you rather have a portable solution than a dedicated home setup? You could instead grab the Lenovo S330 Chromebook 64GB for $274. Running a MediaTek MTK8173C processor and 4GB of system memory, this Chromebook will be a good fit for kids in school and basic office work. There is also 64GB of eMMC storage for keeping your schoolwork saved locally, though Chrome OS integrates nicely with Google Drive to give you online storage as well. There are Type-C and Type-A ports alongside an HDMI output, a 720p webcam, and a 2W speaker system. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Want to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking a new all-time low price on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini 512GB at $690, a $109 in savings. Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage.

MSI Modern 27-inch i5/8GB/512GB All-in-One Desktop features:

Work with attitude and live in freedom. Modern AM272 Series always spark your productivity. No matter you are running your personal studio, your YouTube channel or writing down the new idea for your business, just make your idea & imagination come true with the well designed All in one PC. With MSI Full HD webcam, you can also join a clearer online conference call or online course while working from home or learning at home.

