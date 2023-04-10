Merrell Spring Flash Event takes extra 20% off all sale styles from $20

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
20% off from $20

Merrell is offering an extra 20% off sale styles with code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on hiking sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Moab Flight Eco Dye Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. The removable mesh insole promotes comfort and it’s highly breathable. This style is great for hiking, walking, training, and more. It’s also highly flexible and the black and white coloring is neutral to match with almost any outfit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
ECOVACS’ new N10+ Robot Vac/Mop with 60-day auto-...
Best price of the year takes $300 off Microsoft’s lat...
ESR offers up to 70% off AirPods Pro 2 cases, iPad keyb...
SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard wi...
9to5Toys Daily: April 10, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pros ...
Kirkland’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off ...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outle...
Load more...
Show More Comments