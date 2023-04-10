Merrell Spring Flash Event takes extra 20% off all sale styles from $20

Merrell is offering an extra 20% off sale styles with code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on hiking sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Moab Flight Eco Dye Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. The removable mesh insole promotes comfort and it’s highly breathable. This style is great for hiking, walking, training, and more. It’s also highly flexible and the black and white coloring is neutral to match with almost any outfit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

