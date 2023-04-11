Save 34% on Samsung’s 9.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System in return to $730 low

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $729.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,098, this 34% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. For comparison, Amazon and B&H are currently offering this same system for $898. Upgrading your entertainment center with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the HW-Q910B system will surround you with sound thanks to the central soundbar and dual wireless satellite speakers. There is even a wireless subwoofer to add that punchy bass which enhances any movie-watching experience. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in that will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless setup. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to step up from the standard TV affair for your home theater? We’re currently tracking the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector marked down to $1,199, the all-time low price. The UHD55 is capable of outputting a true 4K 3,600 lumen image that will even be clear during the day. With support for HDR10 and HLG content and 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, you will enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system with the built-in media player supporting file playback via a USB drive. Gamers will benefit here as well with support for projecting at 1080p240Hz for low latency gaming.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-ch. Soundbar System features:

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Now, thanks to Samsung, enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience that doesn’t require optical cables; Immerse yourself in sound and hear sound from above and behind for a rich and unparalleled entertainment experience

TRUE 9.1.2 ch SOUND: Don’t just watch TV – fully immerse yourself in it with astonishing next level true surround sound that floods your ears; 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of every game, concert and action sequence

AIRPLAY 2 & ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask Alexa to play something by saying the title or a few lines of the song’s lyrics; You can also pair the Soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music

