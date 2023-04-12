Amazon offers spring in-house fashion up to 50% off from $9 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $9

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off in-house spring fashion with pricing starting at $9 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim-Fit Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $28. With golf season upon us, this is a great time to stock up on essentials. Plus, this style is great for the course and beyond with stretch-infused fabric that’s breathable and lightweight. Even better, these shorts were designed to flatter with a tapered leg and fitted through the hips and thigh. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
mophie’s 20,000mAh fabric powerstation charges yo...
JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker bring...
Samsung unveils enhanced next-generation PRO Plus micro...
Smartphone Accessories: andobil iPhone and Android Trip...
Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live with Arc SL at ...
Pair iPhone 14 with ESR’s latest HaloLock MagSafe pow...
Final pre-launch footage for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rip Them Off,...
Load more...
Show More Comments