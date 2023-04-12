Amazon offers spring in-house fashion up to 50% off from $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off in-house spring fashion with pricing starting at $9 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim-Fit Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $28. With golf season upon us, this is a great time to stock up on essentials. Plus, this style is great for the course and beyond with stretch-infused fabric that’s breathable and lightweight. Even better, these shorts were designed to flatter with a tapered leg and fitted through the hips and thigh. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Fit 9-Inch Shorts $18 (Orig. $23)
- Slim Fit Stretch Golf Shorts $22 (Orig. $28)
- Slim-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt $16 (Orig. $20)
- Oversized-Fit Crewneck Sweatshirt $18 (Orig. $22)
- 2-Pack Regular-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic-Fit Twist Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $20)
- 2-Pack Basic T-Shirt with V-Neck $16 (Orig. $20)
- Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $16 (Orig. $20)
- 4-Inch Denim Shorts $24 (Orig. $30)
- Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress $24 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
