Amazon offers spring in-house fashion up to 50% off from $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off in-house spring fashion with pricing starting at $9 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim-Fit Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $28. With golf season upon us, this is a great time to stock up on essentials. Plus, this style is great for the course and beyond with stretch-infused fabric that’s breathable and lightweight. Even better, these shorts were designed to flatter with a tapered leg and fitted through the hips and thigh. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

