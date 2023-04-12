Samsung’s 2023 11.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar hits $1,198 low, more from $238 

Today only, Woot is offering deals on three Samsung home theater soundbar systems with pricing starting at $238. Leading the way here has to be the all-new 2023 model Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $1,197.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Launching recently for $1,900, this 37% discount or solid $702 price drop is among the first discounts we’ve tracked for this new soundbar system. For comparison, Amazon offers this model at $1,898 and Samsung for $1,900. This 11.1.4-channel sound system is comprised of a soundbar, two wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer to deliver Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support so you can “flood the room with surround sound from all angles.” Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs. You’ll also have Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 support, Bluetooth connectivity, and HDMI eARC. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound+ system will even calibrate the system to your room so everything sounds great. Head below for more.

Now if you want to upgrade your TV setup but don’t want to shell out that much cash, there are two other systems on sale today to look at. Coming in as a more mid-tier option is the 2022 model Samsung HW-S801B 3.2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $427.99. Here you get a central soundbar and a wireless subwoofer to accent your entertainment center. There are three front-firing speakers with two up-firing channels to create simulated height speakers with the subwoofer providing that punchy bass. Dolby Atmos support is retained though you do step down to DTS Virtual:X. For the entry-level option, Woot is offering the 2021 model Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $237.99. You’ll find similar specs here as you get with the HW-S801B though DTS:X support is brought back. This model is also more compact than the one above, making it better suited for smaller rooms and TV setups. All of these deals last for today only, so be sure to take advantage of them if you’ve been looking to step up your home theater game.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to check out a soundbar from another brand before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the refurbished Sonos Arc SL marked down to $679, the all-time low price. Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4-Ch. Soundbar System features:

11.1.4 CH. TRUE DOLBY ATMOS SOUND: Feel sound all around with 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels for a true Dolby Atmos experience; Flood the room with audio from all angles, for sound so real you can almost touch it

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Feel surrounded; Cue up Dolby Atmos sound and skip the cumbersome HDMI cables; Feel free to arrange your space exactly how you want without compromising the audio experience

BUILT-IN VOICE ASSISTANT: Activate hands-free navigation of your soundbar and TV using built-in voice assistants; The feature allows you to operate your TV and control other smart devices with only the sound of your voice

