Amazon ushers in spring with 20% off orders of $50 or more of household essentials

As we head into spring, Amazon is running a new promotion to help you stock up on household essentials. Delivering 20% off orders of $50 or more on qualifying items, you’ll find over 1,000 products on the list, making now a great time to save. Typically, we see dollar off amounts on promotions like this. However, with this promotion being percentage based, you’ll save more the more you spend, which incentivizes stocking up so long as you need the products on sale.

To quickly hit that $50 marker, some items we recommend picking up are 12 rolls of paper towels, 12 rolls of toilet paper, a 90-pack of gallon freezer storage bags, and a 50-pack of 30-gallon trash bags. All of the items we just mentioned add up to around $57, which pushes you over that $50 minimum for the 20% discount to kick in. Now, you could save even more with those items by opting for Subscribe & Save, though it’s not necessary to get the 20% off. Once you have at least $50 in your cart of qualifying items, then just keep adding to keep saving on spring essentials for your home. Keep reading for other ideas of items to pick up during this sale.

As each item has various discounts for Subscribe & Save or on-page coupons, we’re going to keep from mentioning specific sale prices and instead show the retail price Amazon shows, because stacking discounts could mean that different people get different prices for the products. However, you’re going to save at least 20% from the listed price here, so do keep that in mind.

More items to pick up at 20% off:

12 rolls of paper towels: $18

12 rolls of toilet paper: $17.50

90-pack of gallon freezer storage bags: $9.50

50-pack 30-gallon trash bags: $12.50

4-pack 9V batteries: $14

24-pack Solimo Coffee Pods: $13.50

Narrow Ruled 5 x 8-Inch Lined Writing Note Pads: $13

24-pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths: $13

4-count 500-pack Cotton Swabs: $12

20-pack AAA Batteries: $9

6-count 8-pack Happy Belly Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars: $13

16-ounce Happy Belly Nuts, Chocolate & Dried Fruit Trail Mix: $4

30-ounce Happy Belly Organic Virgin Coconut Oil: $11

…and much more

Instructions for redeeming 20% off $50 or more:

Add items from the products below to your Cart using the Add to Cart button or select See Options for specific product variations. When you’re done shopping, select Go to Cart. The offer will automatically be applied at checkout, if eligible.

