Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 laser 1080p smart mini projector returns to all-time low of $680

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Smart Mini Projector for $679.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $120 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked only three times before with today’s deal. Projecting up to a 120-inch 1080p screen, the Nebula Capsule 3 ships with Android TV 11.0 so you can have direct access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and your other favorite streaming services. The built-in Chromecast also allows you to stream content from your phone as well. Once you turn on the projector, it will automatically adjust focus and set the keystone so the image is sharp and clear with the laser light source generating up to 300 lumens of light. Battery life can be expected to last up to 2.5 hours which is long enough to watch most movies. Head below for more.

While you can place this projector essentially anywhere, you may be outdoors or don’t have a convenient place to set it. In that case, you can use some of your savings here to grab the official Anker Nebula Tripod for $48. This compact aluminum tripod weighs only 9.5 ounces and can be set up within a minute so you can focus on watching your movies. It can support a maximum weight of 5KG even when it is at its tallest height of 15.7-inches. The swivel ball head here will allow you to position the projector exactly where you need it to be as well.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for a projector for your permanent home theater setup instead? We’re currently tracking the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector marked down to $1,199, the all-time low price. The UHD55 is capable of outputting a true 4K 3,600 lumen image that will even be clear during the day. With support for HDR10 and HLG content and 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, you will enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant support so you can integrate the UHD55 into your smart home system with the built-in media player supporting file playback via a USB drive. Gamers will benefit here as well with support for projecting at 1080p240Hz for low latency gaming.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Portable Projector features:

Laser Engine Powers High Brightness: Stop squinting and just lean back to enjoy your favorite content with a laser light source—displaying 300 ISO Lumens of brightness in 1080p HD.

Fits in Your Hand: Wherever you need to go, Capsule 3 Laser is easy to pack up or just hold—weighing only 2 lb (900 g). The portable projector is 90% smaller than others with similar brightness.

Play Videos for 2.5 Hours: Yes, you can finish a long movie without worrying about power thanks to the 52Wh built-in battery. CAIC technology uses every pixel to conserve energy

