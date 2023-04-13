Cole Haan Spring Essentials Sale takes up to 50% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 50% off during its Spring Essentials Sale. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes for a new season with deals on dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneakers are currently marked down to $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These shoes are available in five color options and have a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. It was also designed to be highly lightweight and breathable as well. This style can easily be worn with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 160 positive reviews from Cole Haan customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

