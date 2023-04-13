Renpho’s smart scale tracks 13 body metrics with Apple Health/Google Fit at $36 (Save 20%)

The official Renpho Amazon storefront is currently offering its Smart Wi-Fi Body Weight Scale for $35.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $45 over the past year, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $2 of the all-time low. Along with monitoring your body weight, this scale can also track fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more for a total of 13 key body metrics. The scale connects to your phone over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and will be able to sync the measured data through the Renpho app to Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and more. Your entire household will also be able to use this scale with the ability to automatically recognize eight individuals in Wi-Fi mode, though you can have an unlimited amount of accounts or profiles outside of those eight. Head below for more.

Are you looking for a standard digital scale instead of one with these smart features? You could instead go with the Etekcity Digital Weight Scale for $17. This tempered glass-covered scale has a 400-pound weight capacity and will display what is measured on the LCD display. The four sensors the scale uses have a 0.1-pound accuracy as well so you could even use it to weigh your luggage before flying. It will automatically turn off to save battery life as well with three weight units you can choose from (lbs, kg, and st).

If you’re looking to start exercising this spring and summer and need a smartwatch to keep track of everything, be sure to check out Garmin’s all-new Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition watches. They both feature solar charging capability which can allow for theoretically unlimited battery life and generate 2X the energy of the previous edition Instinct 2. The Tactical Edition model even comes with some additional features such as a stealth mode which stops storing your location and disables wireless communication. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Renpho Smart Wi-Fi Body Weight Scale features:

Work with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth: Renpho premium body composition scale provides instant and precise measurements with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (Does Not Support 5G Wi-Fi) & Bluetooth. With Wi-Fi mode on, no longer need to open the App every time before weighing, free your hands from the phone as long as there is a stable Wi-Fi signal!

More metrics showing on Renpho scale: Not only bodyweight, you can also check BMI & Body fat% data on the scale now! The other 10 body composition metrics like body mass, skeletal muscle are storing to Renpho app, records and tracks your daily, weekly, and monthly progress in charts and graphs.

One scale for the whole family: This Wi-Fi body fat scale allows you and your family to share one scale together. Automatically recognizing up to 8 users in Wi-Fi mode, smart enough to know who step on, each user will receive the data on their own devices conveniently.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!