Save 28% on ELEGOO’s Saturn S Resin 3D Printer at a new all-time low of $310

ELEGOO’s official storefront is now offering its Saturn S Resin 3D Printer for $309.99 shipped. Normally going for $428 over at its Amazon storefront, where it is currently marked down to $314, this 28% discount or solid $118 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. Building upon the previous Saturn model, the ELEGOO Saturn S comes with an upgraded LCD screen and a slightly larger build volume. The UV matrix array below the LCD allows the print time per layer to get as low as 2 to 3 seconds and a built-in carbon filter will reduce or eliminate fumes that come from the resin as well. Speaking of that upgraded LCD, the 4K monochrome unit integrated here allows you to capture “vivid details of the original models” while also having a longer lifespan. The resin tank is also constructed from aluminum, an upgrade over the plastic one with the Saturn model. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $37. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when cured, so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While you can find files online that you can download and print, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU model marked down to $1,200, the best discount we’ve ever seen. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick.

ELEGOO Saturn S Resin 3D Printer features:

Saturn S 3D printer comes with an 9.1-inch 4K HD Monochrome LCD of 4098 x 2560 resolution, which shortens the printing time per layer to 2s-3s while restores the vivid details of the original models. Low energy consumption and heat emission extends the lifespan of the mono LCD by 3 times.

The matrix light source of 54 UV LEDs emits optimal uniform light beam of 405nm wavelength for rapid prototyping, ensuring a sleek and delicate surface of 3D printed model and a more accurate printing size.

The replaceable activated carbon filter on the USB port can effectively absorb and filter the resin odor and pungent fumes, bringing you a refreshing printing experience.

