Samsung’s 13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro with 12th Gen i5 chip falls to new $853 low (Reg. $1,300)

Amazon is now offering the 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro i5/16GB/256GB Laptop for $852.92 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 34% discount or solid $447 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model while also being part of the second markdown to date. The previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i5 processor comes with four performance and eight efficiency cores to work through powerful workloads with ease while sipping power when idling. You’ll also have a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone? You will be able to sync with the laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer. This same feature will allow you to use your Samsung Tab S8 tablet as a secondary screen for increased productivity. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking some of the first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros with the 14-inch model marked down to $1,799, the new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro features:

Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet

Galaxy Book2 Pro features an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that’s 2x clearer than before; You’ll sound amazing too with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and intelligent noise canceling

All of your Galaxy devices sync to help you do more; Pair them up and take control of an interconnected network of seemingly unlimited possibilities; Access a file, photo or text on any device

