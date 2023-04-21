Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop falls $200 to an all-time low of $1,100

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this solid $200 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $190. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $740. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Looking for something with a little more power? Acer is now introducing its latest Predator Orion X gaming desktop. Packing in a liquid-cooled 13th Gen i9-13900K and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, you will be able to tear through any game with ease and can even use powerful content-creating programs. For the rest of the specs, you’ll find up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, two M.2 SSDs at up to 1TB each, and a hot-swappable M.2 NVMe SSD drive bay for added capacity should you need it. The motherboard has Wi-Fi 6E and Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C/A, and more. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!