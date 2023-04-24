Acer’s lightweight Swift 3 i7 laptop packs Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI at $770 (Save $180)

Reg. $950 $770
a close up of a computer

Amazon is offering the Acer Swift 3 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $769.98 shipped. Down from $950 typically at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal comes in at just $2 above the 2023 low that we’ve seen only one time before, making it a particularly notable time to save. Designed to handle your day-to-day tasks, this laptop features a 16.1-inch 1080p IPS display that delivers 100% sRGB coverage which even makes it ideal for creative workflows. The 4-core 8-thread i7-11370H processor is backed by 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. For ports, you’ll find Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and even USB-A with Wi-Fi 6 in tow for networking and up to 11.5 hours of battery life per charge. Keep reading for more.

Pick up UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s capabilities. While you might have HDMI and USB-A already, you’ll find that this dock delivers an additional 4K30 HDMI, three more USB-A 3.0 ports, and also microSD/SD support with only a single plug needed. Coming in at $20 on Amazon, this is a great way to plug in legacy devices or hook up a secondary monitor to your laptop should the need arise.

However, those in the Apple ecosystem will want to consider the latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $250 off right now. Down to $1,749, this MacBook Pro packs the M2 Pro chip which has more than enough power to even edit 8K video on-the-go. Plus, it has all-day battery life, SD and HDMI support, and boasts the return of MagSafe charging too.

Acer Swift 3 Laptop features:

  • Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop 16.1″ Full HD IPS 100% sRGB Intel Core i7-11370H Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB LPDDR4X 512GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader Back-lit KB SF316-51-740H
  • Get high performance, responsiveness and long battery life with the Intel Core i7-11370H Processor – up to 4.8GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 12MB Intel Smart Cache
  • 16.1″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit 100% sRGB 300nit Display | Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • 16GB Onboard LPDDR4X Memory and 512GB NVMe SSD

Acer

