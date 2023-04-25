Leftover and marinade-ready Anova Vacuum Sealer up to $50 off in spring sale from $60

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealers. First up, and the deepest price drop of the two, is the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro. The regular $150 machine is now selling for $99 shipped at Amazon to match the lowest price we have tracked there. While we have seen some deeper deals in the past elsewhere, mainly during the Black Friday season, today’s offer delivers a new 2023 low and a solid $50 in savings. With all of the upcoming BBQs and cookouts, this is a notable option for storing leftovers in the freezer and, because of its “wet-function,” also great for some serious marinade action before the meat even hits the grill (not to mention for sous-vide prep). Features include one-handed sealing action, the ability to neatly store the entire included roll of sealer bags, and “a simple sliding bag cutter.” Head below for a deal on the entry-level model.

Amazon also has the standard model Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer model down at $59.95 shipped. This one has certainly gone for less in the past, but this is a solid 25% price drop from the regular $80 list and well under the $83 sale price you’ll pay directly from Anova right now. While not quite as feature rich overall, this is matching the 2023 low at Amazon and a more affordable option than the pro variant above.

Anova is certainly a celebrated brand in the sous-vide and sous-vide adjacent space, but there are more affordable solutions here. This NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System comes to mind along with a $58 price tag well below either of the Anova options above. It’s a little bit smaller and likely not as feature-packed overall, but it will get the job done for even less.

Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and grilling deals while you’re at it.

Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro features:

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand. Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand. witch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

