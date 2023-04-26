Backcountry takes extra 20% off sale styles: The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, more

For a limited time only, Backcountry is currently offering an extra 20% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, The North Face, Stoic, Merrell, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $199. This pullover is available in four color options and is great for layering during spring hikes. It also has a waterproof exterior as well as a hood that helps protect you from bad weather. Better yet, it has a zippered pocket at the lower back to store a key or card. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!