Eddie Bauer Spring Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including clearance from just $3

Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code FLOWERS50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. During this sale you can score deals on jackets, t-shirts, pullovers, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket that’s marked down to $104 and originally sold for $149. It’s available in three color options and the waterproof material is a fantastic option for spring layering. I also love that the material is highly packable to store in a bag for traveling and it has an attached hood as well. Several zippered hand pockets allow you to store essentials and it has a stylish logo on the chest. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

