Eddie Bauer Spring Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including clearance from just $3

Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code FLOWERS50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. During this sale you can score deals on jackets, t-shirts, pullovers, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket that’s marked down to $104 and originally sold for $149. It’s available in three color options and the waterproof material is a fantastic option for spring layering. I also love that the material is highly packable to store in a bag for traveling and it has an attached hood as well. Several zippered hand pockets allow you to store essentials and it has a stylish logo on the chest. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links