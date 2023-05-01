Slide 1TB of Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C flash drive into your kit at the $70 Amazon low

Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive for $69.99 shipped. This model launched at $190 before settling down into a $130 regular price across 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $30 under our holiday mentions from last year and the best price we can find. It carries a regular price of $120 these days at places like B&H where it is now matched. Kingston’s DataTraveler Max lineup is one of our favorite in the product category, delivering particularly notable speeds up to 1,000MB/s in a compact form-factor small enough to slide onto your keychain or into your EDC. Combining support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear with a unique ridged casing to add grip and house the 1TB of storage, it is easily among the best options in its class. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

When it comes to USB-C flash drives at these sorts of speeds and prices, options are somewhat limited. The OWC metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs we absolutely loved after going hands-on, for example, will run you $125 for the 1TB option. However, if you drop down to the lower-capacity Kingston DataTraveler Max, you can also drop pricing down into the $35 range

Elsewhere in storage deals, this morning saw a few solid price drops hit the popular SanDisk Extreme lineup with options starting from $90. These models clock in at a touch faster than the Kingston above and range up to 4TB in storage, but they are also a more pricey and larger to carry in your kit this spring and summer. Nonetheless, you can get a closer look at these deals right here if you’re in the market for something more substantial. 

Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB
  • Unique ridged casing with keyring loop
  • Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds
  • Capacities up to 1TB

