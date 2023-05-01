Cole Haan’s Best Seller Event takes up to 30% off boots, sandals, sneakers, more from $45

Cole Haan is currently offering its best-selling styles up to 30% off including dress shoes, sandals, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s ØriginalGrand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140, which is $40 off the original rate. These boots will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe because you can wear them throughout any season as well as dress them up or down. You can choose from three color options and the exterior is waterproof, making it a fantastic option for spring outings. The rubber outsole also promotes traction and the base has flexibility to have a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

